B. Riley Comments on Matthews International Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Matthews International in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.26.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti assumed coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

MATW stock opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.31. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,400,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,295,000 after acquiring an additional 96,197 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 41.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,440,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,984,000 after acquiring an additional 419,263 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,080,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 31,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 41,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 1,075.13%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

