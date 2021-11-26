B. Riley Weighs in on Franchise Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Franchise Group in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.82. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Aegis upped their target price on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Franchise Group by 123.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Franchise Group by 7,203.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Franchise Group by 44.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Franchise Group by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

