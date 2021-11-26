BAE Systems’ (BA) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 645 ($8.43) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s current price.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 631.80 ($8.25).

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 561.20 ($7.33) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 568.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 553.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 408.29 ($5.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.57). The company has a market capitalization of £17.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

