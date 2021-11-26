Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $246.84

Shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 246.84 ($3.22) and traded as high as GBX 249.50 ($3.26). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 242.50 ($3.17), with a volume of 170,818 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £762.06 million and a PE ratio of 5.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 246.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 238.36.

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

