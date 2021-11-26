Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCSF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $984.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

