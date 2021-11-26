Balancer Price Tops $21.78 on Major Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for about $21.78 or 0.00037738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $151.25 million and approximately $55.28 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Balancer has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00045184 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.80 or 0.00233554 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00089424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012312 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

