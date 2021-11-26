Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.09) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAN. Morgan Stanley set a €3.80 ($4.32) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.85 ($4.38) to €3.90 ($4.43) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.34) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.75) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.05 ($3.47) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €3.80 ($4.32).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($5.99) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.10).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.