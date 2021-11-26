Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

BHB opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

