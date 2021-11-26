Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF)

Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EENEF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EENEF opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. Electrocomponents has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

Electrocomponents Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J.

