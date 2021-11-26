Barclays Reiterates €8.80 Price Target for thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)

Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €9.80 ($11.14) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($17.84) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.38 ($14.07).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at €10.67 ($12.12) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.08. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($30.69).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.