Barclays Trims VMware (NYSE:VMW) Target Price to $140.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $163.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s previous close.

VMW has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.18.

Get VMware alerts:

NYSE VMW opened at $118.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.72. VMware has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $794,470. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of VMware by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,429 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VMware by 22.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,526 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $52,434,000 after acquiring an additional 62,945 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 33.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 92,535 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.