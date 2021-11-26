Barclays Trims VMware (NYSE:VMW) Target Price to $140.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $163.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s previous close.
VMW has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.18.
NYSE VMW opened at $118.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.72. VMware has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75.
In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $794,470. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of VMware by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,429 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VMware by 22.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,526 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $52,434,000 after acquiring an additional 62,945 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 33.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 92,535 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
