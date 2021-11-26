Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,595 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.54. 412,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,450,690. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.32. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.68.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

