Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €82.47 ($93.71).

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($129.55) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday.

Basf stock traded down €0.28 ($0.32) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €61.61 ($70.01). 1,940,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €65.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The company has a market cap of $56.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.98. Basf has a one year low of €59.59 ($67.72) and a one year high of €72.88 ($82.82).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

