Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Buys 555 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. VMware makes up 1.5% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of VMware by 518.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 346.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 147.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth $42,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VMware news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,344 shares of company stock worth $794,470 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.18.

Shares of VMW traded up $2.75 on Friday, reaching $121.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.74 and a 200-day moving average of $150.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

