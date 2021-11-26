Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 575 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,125,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Exelon by 4.2% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,146. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $54.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

