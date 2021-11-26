Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€28.10” Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

Berenberg Bank set a €28.10 ($31.93) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on AXA in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €26.50 ($30.11) price objective on AXA in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($33.52) price objective on AXA in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on AXA in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €26.95 ($30.63).

Shares of CS stock opened at €25.47 ($28.94) on Tuesday. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a one year high of €27.69 ($31.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.32.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

