BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other BioAtla news, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $90,358.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,486 shares of company stock worth $138,419. 35.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 11.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 55.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 19.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 9.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCAB stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,597. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03. BioAtla has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that BioAtla will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

