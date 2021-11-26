BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
In other BioAtla news, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $90,358.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,486 shares of company stock worth $138,419. 35.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of BCAB stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,597. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03. BioAtla has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $76.63.
BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that BioAtla will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.
About BioAtla
BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.
