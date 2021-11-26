BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Trading Down 4%

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH)’s stock price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.

About BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH)

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc provides natural vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, powders and beverages. It markets products through social media and telemarketing. The company was founded on December 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for BioForce Nanosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioForce Nanosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.