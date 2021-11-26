Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Biotricity in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
OTCMKTS BTCY opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Biotricity has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biotricity during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Biotricity in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biotricity in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biotricity in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biotricity in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Biotricity
Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It also involves in delivering, remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.
