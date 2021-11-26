Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Biotricity in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Biotricity alerts:

OTCMKTS BTCY opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Biotricity has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41.

In other Biotricity news, Director David A. Rosa sold 17,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $53,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,792 shares of company stock valued at $83,607.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biotricity during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Biotricity in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biotricity in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biotricity in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biotricity in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It also involves in delivering, remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.