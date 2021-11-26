Bitcoin Incognito Market Cap Hits $63,777.81 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $63,777.81 and $53.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 59.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

