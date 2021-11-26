BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 284.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $7.94 on Friday, hitting $199.13. The stock had a trading volume of 104,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,986. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.28 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.32. The company has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

