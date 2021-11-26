BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 69.9% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 260,423 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 614,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 115.3% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 199,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

KE traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,855. The company has a market cap of $562.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.40. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.40%.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $87,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 165,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,591.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $553,770. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

