BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,697,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,536,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,891,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,267,000 after buying an additional 116,430 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,139,000 after buying an additional 114,847 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,587,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $2.78 on Friday, hitting $123.90. 27,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,431. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.99 and a 1-year high of $128.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.54.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

