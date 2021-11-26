BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $737.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,320,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 33.9% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $737,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 25,571 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $4.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.43. 91,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,145. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.56 and its 200 day moving average is $227.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $185.54 and a 12 month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.