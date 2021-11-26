BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $5,931,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded up $15.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $648.15. The stock had a trading volume of 42,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,386. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $607.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $651.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

