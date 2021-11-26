BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 54 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,928 shares of company stock worth $501,867,436 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $61.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,873.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,860.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,706.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

