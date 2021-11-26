BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.0% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

BLK traded down $26.92 on Friday, hitting $903.80. 5,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $902.40 and a 200-day moving average of $893.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.