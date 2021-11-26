Bluzelle Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Bluzelle coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000618 BTC on major exchanges. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $104.82 million and $32.22 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00044646 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.10 or 0.00233404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00088783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle (BLZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 311,598,752 coins. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Bluzelle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

