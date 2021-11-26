Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.8% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,919,000 after acquiring an additional 55,885 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,713,000 after purchasing an additional 54,035 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.96.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $8.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $550.31. 14,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,391. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $389.00 and a fifty-two week high of $577.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $226.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.82%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

