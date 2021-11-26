Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.4% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $558.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $522.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $389.00 and a 12-month high of $577.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.96.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.