Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.45

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 4023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 443,400 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,680,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 263,616 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,590,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 391,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 222,660 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

