Brokerages Anticipate comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings. comScore posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for comScore.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. comScore had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of SCOR stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.13. comScore has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of comScore by 1,990.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 235,128 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in comScore by 14.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in comScore during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in comScore by 83,900.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in comScore by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 251,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on comScore (SCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.