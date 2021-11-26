Brokerages Anticipate General Motors (NYSE:GM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $1.08. General Motors reported earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,396,763 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460,056 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 54,011 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 417,350 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,999,000 after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $781,421,000 after purchasing an additional 855,445 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.59. 224,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,486,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.20. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

