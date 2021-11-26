Brokerages Anticipate Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.17 Million

Equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will report $200.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.60 million and the lowest is $198.74 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $179.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $761.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760.99 million to $762.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $815.03 million, with estimates ranging from $812.20 million to $817.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,079,000 after buying an additional 1,703,234 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 81.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,633 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 307.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,354,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,639 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 357.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after purchasing an additional 862,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 9.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,427,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,014,000 after purchasing an additional 385,913 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.10. The company had a trading volume of 296,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.81. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

