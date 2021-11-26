Brokerages Anticipate UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $325.90 Million

Analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post sales of $325.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $319.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.00 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $429.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF traded down $5.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.03. The company had a trading volume of 137,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,326. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $66.68 and a 52-week high of $109.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

In related news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $109,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,920 shares of company stock worth $891,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,551,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,560,000 after acquiring an additional 84,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in UMB Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,813,000 after acquiring an additional 238,248 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,200,000 after acquiring an additional 24,019 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in UMB Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,491,000 after acquiring an additional 311,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in UMB Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,761,000 after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

