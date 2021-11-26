Brokerages Expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.71 Million

Brokerages expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to report $34.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.70 million and the highest is $38.20 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $23.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year sales of $125.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $128.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $152.18 million, with estimates ranging from $140.60 million to $160.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aspen Aerogels.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASPN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,859,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $844,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,940 shares of company stock worth $4,625,692. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.81. The stock had a trading volume of 241,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,879. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -64.58 and a beta of 1.51. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.