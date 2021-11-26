Brokerages Expect HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.59. HomeTrust Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million.

HTBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:HTBI traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $30.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,984. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $492.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $208,694.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $56,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,403 shares of company stock worth $1,352,989. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

