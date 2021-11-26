Brokerages Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $513.17 Million

Brokerages expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to announce $513.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $511.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $514.50 million. Littelfuse reported sales of $400.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $353,796.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $526,729.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,553,717 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 18.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 17.6% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth $676,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LFUS stock traded down $12.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.48. 2,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $232.15 and a 52-week high of $334.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

