Brokerages Expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will post sales of $3.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.26 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year sales of $12.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on XEL. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.18. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $72.94.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

