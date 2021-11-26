Brokerages Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) PT at C$8.03

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.03.

Several research firms recently commented on CJR.B. TD Securities increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.40 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

TSE:CJR.B traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,870. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.09. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$4.02 and a 52-week high of C$6.54.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

