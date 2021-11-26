Brokerages Set eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Target Price at $75.55

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

EBAY traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $72.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,121,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,185,599. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $48.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day moving average of $70.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $34,257.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,492 shares of company stock worth $6,474,653. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

