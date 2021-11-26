Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Target Price at C$33.82

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.01.

FM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CSFB set a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$27.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,774. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$17.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.67 billion and a PE ratio of 24.71.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. Equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9699999 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

