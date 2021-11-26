Brokerages Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target at $24.42

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.42.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 639,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 44,902 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Mattel by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter worth $938,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,735,000 after buying an additional 117,101 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAT stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.95. 90,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Mattel has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

