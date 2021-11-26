Brokerages Set Renault SA (EPA:RNO) PT at €37.85

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €37.85 ($43.01).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

EPA RNO traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €32.12 ($36.49). 661,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.54. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($114.43).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

