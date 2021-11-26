Brokerages Set Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target at $12.67

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

