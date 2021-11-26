Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Indl Alliance S reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.91.

NYSE HBM opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.34. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

