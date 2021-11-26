Brokers Set Expectations for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CBRL. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.70.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $132.22 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.14 and a 200-day moving average of $143.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at about $1,145,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth about $7,528,000. SG3 Management LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 23.1% during the second quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth about $4,194,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 846.5% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

