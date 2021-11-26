Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIP. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BIP traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.36. 240,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,497. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.97. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $61.70.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 138.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,981 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

