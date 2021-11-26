Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.83

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.83 and last traded at $34.83, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89.

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

