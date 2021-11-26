BRP Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BRP in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DOOO. CIBC raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of DOOO opened at $82.44 on Wednesday. BRP has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 5.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

